Road closures: nine for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to Stallingborough, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• M180, from 8pm February 13 to 6am April 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure, hard shoulder running 24/7 for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via Local authority network.

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 2022 to 6am May 17 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 8am March 13 to 5pm March 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M180, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via Local authority network.

• A180, from 8pm March 13 to 5am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M180, from 8pm March 17 to 5am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm March 20 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for technology works.

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 Lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.