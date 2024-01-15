Road closures: seven for North Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 9pm December 20 2023 to 5am January 18 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 to Brocklesby, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• A160, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound, Eastfield Road to Manby roundabout, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M180, from 10am May 18 2023 to 6am May 31 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway and lane closures for structure repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 9pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A180, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• A180, from 8pm January 22 to 5.30am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm January 24 to 10pm January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, lane closure for IPV training.