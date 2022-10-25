Road closures: seven for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• M180, from 8pm September 19 2022 to 6am January 21 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3 and M181 southbound, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A160, from 9.30am October 24 to 3.30pm October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 westbound, South Killingholme, lane closure for utilty works.

• M181, from 6pm to 10pm on October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match.

• A180, from 8pm November 2 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brockelsby to Barnetby, Slipway closure for inspection/ survey works, diversion route via local authority and national highways networks.

• A180, from 8pm November 7 to 5.30am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M180, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closures for sign works.