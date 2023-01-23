Road closures: seven for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm November 14 2022 to 6am February 11 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7. M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18, junction 5, carriageway closure for carriageway improvement works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and Highways England network.

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 2022 to 6am May 17 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• A180, from 8pm January 25 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Stallingbrough, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 9pm January 27 to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• A160, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Harbrough, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M181, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to Frodingham, Lane closures for inspections.