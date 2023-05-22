Road closures: seven for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A160, from 7am May 22 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 westbound, Manby roundabout to Eastfield Rd, Lane closure for verge works.

• A160, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Harbrough, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A180, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M180, from 9pm May 24 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M180, from 9.30am May 30 to 3.30pm June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm May 30 to 5am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for inspections.