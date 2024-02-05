Road closures: six for North Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 10am May 18 2023 to 6am May 31 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, carriageway and lane closures for structure repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A180, from 9am to 3pm on February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for sign maintenance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M180, from 8pm to 10pm on February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, lane closure for IPV training.

• M180, from 9pm February 8 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M180, from 8pm February 12 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 5, slip road closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A180, from 9pm February 19 to 5am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brockelsby, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.