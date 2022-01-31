Road closures: six for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 1pm November 30 2021 to 6am March 24 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, carriageway and lane closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via National Highways and local highway authority roads.

• M18, from 8am September 5 2021 to 4.30pm March 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 3, carriageway closures, lane closures and contraflow with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion routes in place via Local Highway Authority roads.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A180, from 9.30am January 31 to 3.30pm February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, Lane closure for NH inspection.

• A180, from 9.30am January 31 to 3.30pm February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for inspection.

• M181, from 9.30am February 2 to 3.30pm February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 southbound, Frodingham Rbt to junction3 M180, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M181, from 6pm to 10pm on February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match.