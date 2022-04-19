Road closures: six for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A160, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Manby, Lane closures for electrical works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M181, from 6pm to 10pm on April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match.

• M180, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• A180, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• A180, from 8pm April 28 to 5.30am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm April 29 to 5.30am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.