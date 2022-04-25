Road closures: six for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M181, from 9.30am to 3pm on April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M181 southbound, Frodingham to M180, junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A180, from 8pm April 28 to 5.30am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm April 29 to 5.30am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, M181 southbound, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• A63, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A63 eastbound and westbound, Priory way, slip road closure for survey works, diversion in place via local authority network.