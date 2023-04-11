Road closures: six for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 8pm February 13 to 6am April 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure, hard shoulder running 24/7 for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via Local authority network.

• A180, from 9pm April 3 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• A63, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A63 eastbound, Priory way to Brighton street, Lane closure and diversion for local authority works.

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 3, Lane closure for inspection.

• A180, from 8pm April 13 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, Lane closures for barrier repair works.