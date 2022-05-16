Road closures: three for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A160, from 9.30am May 16 to 3.30pm May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A180, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 8pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Harbrough to Town Street, Lane closures for electrical works.