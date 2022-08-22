Road closures: three for North Lincolnshire drivers this week

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around North Lincolnshire will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 3.01pm May 18 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closures due to bridge strike, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A160, from 9.30am August 22 to 3.30pm August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby Int to Manby Rbt, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.