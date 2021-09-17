Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 a week earlier, on September 7.

There were five beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 6,344 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 888 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 17% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 8%.