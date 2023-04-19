Survival rate for breast cancer patients in north Lincolnshire falls

The rate of survival for breast cancer patients in north Lincolnshire one year on from their diagnosis has fallen slightly below the rate a decade ago, new figures show.

A ward at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Liverpool.

The rate of survival for breast cancer patients in north Lincolnshire one year on from their diagnosis has fallen slightly below the rate a decade ago, new figures show.

Cancer Research UK said national figures show improvements in cancer survival, yet also highlight disparity across England. The charity said chances of surviving cancer should not vary depending on where patients live.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NHS figures show 95.7% of women diagnosed with breast cancer in the former NHS North Lincolnshire CCG in 2020 survived the first year. This is down from a survival rate of 95.8% a decade prior.

However, it was up from a one-year survival rate of 95.6% in 2019.

Across England, the survival rate of breast cancer patients has increased from 95.7% in 2010 to 97.3% in 2020. In 2019 it was 97.2%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK chief executive, said despite the data showing improvements in cancer survival in England, there is still "unacceptable" disparity across England.

She said: "Our chances of surviving cancer should not vary depending on where we live."

She added workforce shortages area a critical barrier in deliver timely diagnosis and treatment for cancer patients and called on the Government to publish a fully-costed workforce plan for England to improve staff recruitment and retainment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The survival rate for all cancer patients one year on from diagnosis reached 74.6% in 2020 – up from 68.7% a decade prior.

In north Lincolnshire it has increased from 67.9% in 2010 to 73.1% in 2020.

Dame Cally Palmer, NHS national cancer director, said it is "fantastic" that cancer survival rates have been rising steadily over the last decade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The NHS is pulling out all the stops so we can boost that even further," she added. “So, as ever people should come forward for checks if they have concerns – the NHS is here for you.”

The data also shows the one-year survival rate for people with colorectal cancer increased from 77.2% in 2010 to 79.9% in 2020.

Lung cancer patients' survival rate was 47.4% in 2020 – up from 34.8% a decade prior.

Health Minister Helen Whately said: "These figures are highly encouraging and support those released earlier this year which show improved survival rates across almost all types of cancer. They are evidence of the great strides being made by the NHS, scientists and our incredible cancer charities."

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added the Government is focused on fighting cancer through prevention, diagnosis, treatment, research and funding. She said over 94 ‘one stop shops’ have been opened so people can have quicker access to tests, scans and checks.