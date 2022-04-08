Three more deaths recorded in North Lincolnshire

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lincolnshire.
The dashboard shows 418 people had died in the area by April 8 (Friday) – up from 415 on Thursday.
It means there have been 21 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on five the previous week.
They were among 15,016 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 147,539 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 8 (Friday) – up from 147,494 the day before.