100 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in East Lindsey

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in East Lindsey increased by 100 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and three more deaths were recorded.

A total of 18,164 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in East Lindsey when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 3 (Friday), up from 18,064 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in East Lindsey now stands at 12,789 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 15,566.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 50,573 over the period, to 10,379,647.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Lindsey.

The dashboard shows 444 people had died in the area by December 3 (Friday) – up from 441 on Thursday.

It means there have been seven deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on eight the previous week.

They were among 11,514 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Lindsey.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in East Lindsey have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 109,912 people had received both jabs by December 2 (Thursday) – 82% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.