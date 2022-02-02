177 further coronavirus cases and six more deaths recorded in East Lindsey

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in East Lindsey increased by 177 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and six more deaths were recorded.

A total of 29,058 cases had been confirmed in East Lindsey when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 2 (Wednesday), up from 28,881 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in East Lindsey now stands at 20,459 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 26,576.

Since January 31, the UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases.

It means if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 86,854 over the period, to 17,515,199.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

There were also six more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Lindsey.

The dashboard shows 473 people had died in the area by February 2 (Wednesday) – up from 467 on Tuesday.

They were among 12,518 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Lindsey.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly nine in 10 people in East Lindsey have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 113,828 people had received both jabs by February 1 (Tuesday) – 85% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 84% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.