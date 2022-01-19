191 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in East Lindsey

The number of coronavirus cases in East Lindsey increased by 191 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 25,671 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in East Lindsey when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 19 (Wednesday), up from 25,480 on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rate of infection in East Lindsey now stands at 18,074 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 23,272.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 107,450 over the period, to 15,506,750.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Lindsey.

The dashboard shows 459 people had died in the area by January 19 (Wednesday) – up from 458 on Tuesday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.

They were among 12,138 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Lindsey.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in East Lindsey have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 113,139 people had received both jabs by January 18 (Tuesday) – 84% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.