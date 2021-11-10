51 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in East Lindsey

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in East Lindsey increased by 51 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 16,731 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in East Lindsey when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 10 (Wednesday), up from 16,680 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in East Lindsey now stands at 11,780 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 14,120.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 39,325 over the period, to 9,406,001.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Lindsey.

The dashboard shows 424 people had died in the area by November 10 (Wednesday) – up from 423 on Tuesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on five the previous week.

They were among 11,242 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Lindsey.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that four in five people in East Lindsey have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 109,147 people had received both jabs by November 9 (Tuesday) – 81% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.