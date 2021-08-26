94 further coronavirus cases in East Lindsey

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in East Lindsey increased by 94 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 10,599 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in East Lindsey when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 26 (Thursday), up from 10,505 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in East Lindsey now stands at 7,463 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 10,193.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 37,962 over the period, to 6,628,709.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Lindsey.

The dashboard shows 393 people had died in the area by August 26 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 10,446 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Lindsey.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in East Lindsey have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 102,291 people had received both jabs by August 25 (Wednesday) – 82% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 77% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.