Crime on the rise in East Lindsey, official figures show

Crime has risen over the last year in East Lindsey, official police records reveal.
Lincolnshire Police recorded 10,469 offences in East Lindsey in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics.
That was an increase of 8% compared to the previous year, when there were 9,682.
However, at 73.7 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 89.3.
Of the crimes recorded in the area over the last 12 months, 440 were sexual offences – an increase of 25% from the year before.
Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 4,052 to 4,786 over this period.
One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence with injury, which rose by 29%, from 1,128 incidents to 1,455.
Theft offences fell by 3%, with 2,522 incidents recorded in the 12 months to March.
At 17.8 crimes per 1,000 people, that was lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 25.1.
Crimes recorded in East Lindsey included:
440 sexual offences, a rise of 25%4,786 violent offences, a rise of 18%1,194 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up 4%253 drug offences, down 7%80 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, no change893 public order offences, down 1%2,522 theft offences, down 3%1,455 stalking and harassment offences, up 1%