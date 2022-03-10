Drop in visits to A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 4,961 patients visited A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust in February.
That was a drop of 1% on the 4,996 visits recorded during January, but 41% more than the 3,529 patients seen in February 2021.
The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in February 2020, there were 9,708 visits to A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services.
All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.
Across England, A&E departments received 1.8 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 3% compared to January, but 43% more than the 1.3 million seen during February 2021.
At Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust:
In February:
98% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in January:
The median time to treatment was 10 minutes
Around 4% of patients left before being treated