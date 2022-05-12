Drop in visits to A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 16,655 patients visited A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in April.
That was a drop of 5% on the 17,496 visits recorded during March, and 1% lower than the 16,883 patients seen in April 2021.
The figures show attendances were well above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in April 2020, there were 9,037 visits to A&E at sites run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 34% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 7% compared to March, but 9% more than the 1.9 million seen during April 2021.
At United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust:
In April:
There were 11 booked appointments, up from nine in March
Just 63% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
2,016 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 12% of patients
Of those, 745 were delayed by more than 12 hours