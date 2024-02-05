East Lindsey establishment given new five-star food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Leagate Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Lea Gate, Leagate Road, Coningsby Lincoln was given the maximum score after assessment on August 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 282 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 219 (78%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.