East Lindsey establishment given new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Half Moon Hotel & Restaurant, a pub, bar or nightclub at Half Moon Hotel, 25-28 West Street, Alford was given the score after assessment on July 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 279 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 230 (82%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.