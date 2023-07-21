East Lindsey establishment given new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:07 BST
An East Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Ship Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness was given the score after assessment on June 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 279 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 224 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.