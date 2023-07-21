Register
East Lindsey establishment given new food hygiene rating

An East Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:07 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Ship Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness was given the score after assessment on June 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 279 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 224 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.