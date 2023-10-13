East Lindsey establishment given new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An East Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Kings Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at Orby Road, Addlethorpe Skegness was given the minimum score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 280 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 223 (80%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.