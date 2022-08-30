East Lindsey establishment handed new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Suncastle, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Suncastle, North Parade, Skegness was given the score after assessment on July 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 279 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 230 (82%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.