East Lindsey establishment handed new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Boathouse, a pub, bar or nightclub at Southview Leisure Park, Burgh Road, Skegness was given the score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 277 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 221 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.