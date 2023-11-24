Register
East Lindsey establishment handed new food hygiene rating

An East Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:09 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Turks Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at Turks Head, Main Road, Maltby Le Marsh Alford was given the score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 281 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 221 (79%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.