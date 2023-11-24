East Lindsey establishment handed new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An East Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Turks Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at Turks Head, Main Road, Maltby Le Marsh Alford was given the score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 281 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 221 (79%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.