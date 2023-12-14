East Lindsey establishment handed new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Boars Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at Boars Head, 12 Newmarket, Louth Ln11 9hh was given the score after assessment on November 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 282 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 221 (78%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.