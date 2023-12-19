Register
East Lindsey establishment handed new food hygiene rating

An East Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Dec 2023, 09:32 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The White Bull, a pub, bar or nightclub at White Bull, 55 High Street, Coningsby Lincoln was given the score after assessment on November 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 282 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 220 (78%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.