East Lindsey establishment handed new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The White Bull, a pub, bar or nightclub at White Bull, 55 High Street, Coningsby Lincoln was given the score after assessment on November 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 282 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 220 (78%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.