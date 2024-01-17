East Lindsey establishment handed new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An East Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Vine Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Vine Hotel, Vine Road, Skegness Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 282 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 219 (78%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.