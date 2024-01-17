Register
East Lindsey establishment handed new food hygiene rating

An East Lindsey drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jan 2024, 11:35 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Vine Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Vine Hotel, Vine Road, Skegness Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 282 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 219 (78%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.