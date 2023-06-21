East Lindsey house prices dropped slightly in April

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.1%, in East Lindsey in April, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 6.9% over the last year.

The average East Lindsey house price in April was £233,246, Land Registry figures show – a 0.1% decrease on March.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 0.3%, and East Lindsey was lower than the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Lindsey rose by £15,000 – putting the area 10th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Melton, where property prices increased on average by 13.3%, to £316,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in West Lindsey lost 0.1% of their value, giving an average price of £208,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in East Lindsey spent an average of £194,000 on their property – £12,000 more than a year ago, and £54,000 more than in April 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £257,000 on average in April – 32.4% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in East Lindsey in April – they dropped 0.4% in price, to £154,686 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 6%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.1% monthly; up 6.9% annually; £291,214 average

down 0.1% monthly; up 6.9% annually; £291,214 average Semi-detached: down 0% monthly; up 7.4% annually; £198,958 average

down 0% monthly; up 7.4% annually; £198,958 average Flats: up 0.5% monthly; up 5.5% annually; £106,047 average

How do property prices in East Lindsey compare?

Buyers paid 5.8% less than the average price in the East Midlands (£248,000) in April for a property in East Lindsey. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £286,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £380,000 on average, and 1.6 times the price as in East Lindsey. Rutland properties cost 2.1 times the price as homes in Mansfield (£179,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in April

East Lindsey: £233,246

The East Midlands:£247,634

UK: £286,489

Annual growth to April

East Lindsey: +6.9%

The East Midlands: +4.6%

UK: +3.5%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the East Midlands