East Lindsey house prices increased more than East Midlands average in August

House prices increased by 3% – more than the average for the East Midlands – in East Lindsey in August, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 6.7% over the last year.

The average East Lindsey house price in August was £241,086, Land Registry figures show – a 3% increase on July.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 0.6%, and East Lindsey was above the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Lindsey rose by £15,000 – putting the area third among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Rutland, where property prices increased on average by 13.3%, to £430,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in South Holland lost 4.8% of their value, giving an average price of £232,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in East Lindsey spent an average of £201,000 on their property – £12,000 more than a year ago, and £52,000 more than in August 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £266,000 on average in August – 32.3% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in East Lindsey in August – they increased 3.2%, to £205,825 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 6.9%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 3.1% monthly; up 7% annually; £300,460 average

up 3.1% monthly; up 7% annually; £300,460 average Terraced: up 2.9% monthly; up 5.3% annually; £161,056 average

up 2.9% monthly; up 5.3% annually; £161,056 average Flats: up 2.4% monthly; up 5.3% annually; £108,955 average

How do property prices in East Lindsey compare?

Buyers paid 3.9% less than the average price in the East Midlands (£251,000) in August for a property in East Lindsey. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £430,000 on average, and 1.8 times the price as in East Lindsey. Rutland properties cost 2.4 times the price as homes in Bolsover (£179,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea (£1.4 million).

Factfile

Average property price in August

East Lindsey: £241,086

The East Midlands:£250,818

UK: £291,044

Annual growth to August

East Lindsey: +6.7%

The East Midlands: +0.5%

UK: +0.2%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the East Midlands