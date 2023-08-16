East Lindsey house prices increased more than East Midlands average in June

House prices increased by 1.6% – more than the average for the East Midlands – in East Lindsey in June, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.4% over the last year.

The average East Lindsey house price in June was £232,778, Land Registry figures show – a 1.6% increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 1.3%, and East Lindsey was above the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Lindsey rose by £5,600 – putting the area 21st among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Rutland, where property prices increased on average by 11%, to £407,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in South Holland lost 2.2% of their value, giving an average price of £232,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in East Lindsey spent an average of £194,200 on their property – £4,500 more than a year ago, and £50,700 more than in June 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £256,300 on average in June – 32% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in East Lindsey in June – they increased 2%, to £155,303 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 1.5%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 1.4% monthly; up 2.4% annually; £289,842 average

up 1.4% monthly; up 2.4% annually; £289,842 average Semi-detached: up 1.7% monthly; up 2.9% annually; £198,806 average

up 1.7% monthly; up 2.9% annually; £198,806 average Flats: up 1.8% monthly; up 1.8% annually; £106,114 average

How do property prices in East Lindsey compare?

Buyers paid 6.4% less than the average price in the East Midlands (£249,000) in June for a property in East Lindsey. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £407,000 on average, and 1.7 times the price as in East Lindsey. Rutland properties cost 2.3 times the price as homes in Bolsover (£177,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, with an average price of £1.3 million.

Factfile

Average property price in June

East Lindsey: £232,778

The East Midlands:£248,678

UK: £287,546

Annual growth to June

East Lindsey: +2.4%

The East Midlands: +2.4%

UK: +1.7%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the East Midlands