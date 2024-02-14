East Lindsey house prices increased slightly in December

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices increased slightly, by 0.7%, in East Lindsey in December, new figures show.

But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 3% annual decline.

The average East Lindsey house price in December was £231,583, Land Registry figures show – a 0.7% increase on November.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 1.6%, but East Lindsey was above the 0.1% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Lindsey fell by £7,100 – putting the area 26th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Broxtowe, where property prices increased on average by 5.4%, to £261,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Lincoln lost 7.7% of their value, giving an average price of £174,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in East Lindsey spent an average of £193,700 on their property – £5,600 less than a year ago, but £46,800 more than in December 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £254,600 on average in December – 31.5% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in East Lindsey in December – they increased 1.1%, to £199,417 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 1.9%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.6% monthly; down 3.2% annually; £287,859 average

up 0.6% monthly; down 3.2% annually; £287,859 average Terraced: up 0.6% monthly; down 3.8% annually; £154,605 average

up 0.6% monthly; down 3.8% annually; £154,605 average Flats: up 0.7% monthly; down 4.4% annually; £103,925 average

How do property prices in East Lindsey compare?

Buyers paid 6.8% less than the average price in the East Midlands (£248,000) in December for a property in East Lindsey. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £397,000 on average, and 1.7 times the price as in East Lindsey. Rutland properties cost 2.3 times the price as homes in Lincoln (£174,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in December

East Lindsey: £231,583

The East Midlands:£248,390

UK: £284,691

Annual change to December

East Lindsey: -3%

The East Midlands: -1%

UK: -1.4%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the East Midlands