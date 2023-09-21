East Lindsey house prices increased slightly in July
House prices increased slightly, by 0.9%, in East Lindsey in July, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 3.4% over the last year.
The average East Lindsey house price in July was £233,934, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9% increase on June.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices decreased 0.5%, and East Lindsey was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Lindsey rose by £7,600 – putting the area 15th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Rutland, where property prices increased on average by 15.1%, to £436,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in South Holland lost 3.4% of their value, giving an average price of £230,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in East Lindsey spent an average of £195,000 on their property – £5,800 more than a year ago, and £47,100 more than in July 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £257,800 on average in July – 32.2% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in East Lindsey in July – they increased 1%, to £156,406 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 2.3%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 0.9% monthly; up 3.6% annually; £291,543 average
- Semi-detached: up 0.8% monthly; up 3.4% annually; £199,394 average
- Flats: up 0.3% monthly; up 2.1% annually; £106,116 average
How do property prices in East Lindsey compare?
Buyers paid 6.2% less than the average price in the East Midlands (£249,000) in July for a property in East Lindsey. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £290,000.
The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £436,000 on average, and 1.9 times the price as in East Lindsey. Rutland properties cost 2.5 times the price as homes in Bolsover (£174,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in July
- East Lindsey: £233,934
- The East Midlands:£249,484
- UK: £289,824
Annual growth to July
- East Lindsey: +3.4%
- The East Midlands: +1.9%
- UK: +0.6%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the East Midlands
- Rutland: +15.1%
- South Holland: -3.4%