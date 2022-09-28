East Lindsey restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The View Cafe Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Winthorpe Avenue, Skegness was given the maximum score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 448 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 389 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.