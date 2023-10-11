Register
East Lindsey restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:42 BST
An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Pitstop Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 Mercer Row, Louth was given the maximum score after assessment on October 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 460 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 393 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.