East Lindsey restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bambarinos, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Bamberinos Pizzeria, Manby Middlegate, Grimoldby Louth was given the score after assessment on July 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 456 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 397 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.