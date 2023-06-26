East Lindsey restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:32 BST
Clover Farm, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Main Road, Langrick Boston was given the score after assessment on May 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 456 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 392 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.