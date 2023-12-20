East Lindsey restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Archie'S, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 Station Road, Woodhall Spa was given the score after assessment on November 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 466 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 395 (85%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.