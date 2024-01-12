Register
East Lindsey restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jan 2024, 10:08 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Beijing Dragon, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Beijing Dragon Chinese Restaurant, 24 Church Street, Spilsby Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 466 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 395 (85%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.