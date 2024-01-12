East Lindsey restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Beijing Dragon, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Beijing Dragon Chinese Restaurant, 24 Church Street, Spilsby Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 466 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 395 (85%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.