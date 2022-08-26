East Lindsey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Badgers Barn, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Grange Leisure Park, Alford Road, Mablethorpe Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on July 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 456 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 396 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.