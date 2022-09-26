Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

East Lindsey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Monday, 26th September 2022, 9:43 am

An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Haven House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Village, Church Farm, Church Road South Skegness was given the score after assessment on August 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 452 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 391 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.