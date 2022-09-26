East Lindsey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Haven House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Village, Church Farm, Church Road South Skegness was given the score after assessment on August 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 452 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 391 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.