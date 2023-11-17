East Lindsey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cooplands Secret Garden, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 80 Eastgate, Louth was given the score after assessment on August 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 463 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 394 (85%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.