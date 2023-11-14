East Lindsey restaurant handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Larissa Cafe Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards Skegness was given the minimum score after assessment on September 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 463 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 395 (85%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.