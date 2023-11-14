Register
BREAKING

East Lindsey restaurant handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:54 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Larissa Cafe Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards Skegness was given the minimum score after assessment on September 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 463 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 395 (85%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.