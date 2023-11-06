East Lindsey restaurant hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Clover Farm, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Main Road, Langrick Boston was given the minimum score after assessment on September 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 452 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 385 (85%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.