East Lindsey takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:18 GMT
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Big Sy's American Takeaway, a takeaway at 1a Victoria Road, Mablethorpe was given the maximum score after assessment on March 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 206 takeaways with ratings, 163 (79%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.