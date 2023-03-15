Register
East Lindsey takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:18 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Big Sy's American Takeaway, a takeaway at 1a Victoria Road, Mablethorpe was given the maximum score after assessment on March 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 206 takeaways with ratings, 163 (79%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.